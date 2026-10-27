Anti-corruption operation in Turkey: 68 detained

The Istanbul prosecutor's office has issued detention warrants for 68 people as part of an investigation into a corruption case in the local municipality of Bakırköy.

During raids on Tuesday morning, 37 people were detained, including 5 deputy heads of the municipality and 2 representatives of the local council, the newspaper Cumhuriyet reports.

According to the publication, the investigation uncovered serious damage to the state budget while examining the materials of 42 tenders held by the municipality in 2024-2026. The investigation is being conducted under the articles of the Turkish Criminal Code on "rigging of tenders" and "extortion and bribery."

Over the course of the year, Turkish law enforcement officers have carried out a series of major anti-corruption investigations, as a result of which mayors of a number of cities, municipal officials, and businessmen have been taken into custody.