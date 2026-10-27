A new park is being created in the center of Baku - PHOTO

In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, new green zones, forest areas, recreation parks, and gardens are being created in the country's capital, Baku, while existing green areas are being expanded.

Another park in Baku is being created in the Nasimi district, on 28 May Street, on a territory extending to The Ritz-Carlton Baku hotel. Previously, a railcar repair enterprise was located on this site.

The area of the land plot allocated for the construction of the park is about 10 hectares.

According to the modern project developed jointly by foreign and experienced local architects, the roadway on Huseyn Rasulbekov Street, which currently passes through the center of the territory, is being relocated to the northwestern boundary of the park. The construction of an overground pedestrian crossing-bridge is also envisaged, which will provide passage toward the park from the intersection of 28 May and Huseyn Rasulbekov streets.

Construction of the underground car parking provided for by the project has already begun.

In addition, sports grounds for different age groups, children's playgrounds and tennis courts, artificial lakes, an amphitheater, and water reservoirs will be arranged on the park's territory.

All necessary conditions will be created for the safe movement of pedestrians: pedestrian paths and bicycle tracks will be laid, decorative stones will be installed, and granite paving will be laid.

Extensive green zones will appear on the territory of the new park, new trees and shrubs will be planted, and various floral compositions will be created.

It should be noted that the creation of this park is part of the work being carried out by the head of state to turn the capital of Azerbaijan into a city of parks.