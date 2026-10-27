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Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

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Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

Azerbaijan is consistently implementing steps to improve the business climate and strengthen the role of the private sector in the country's economy.

This was stated by Huseyn Huseynov, adviser to Azerbaijan's minister of economy.

According to him, the economic reforms being carried out are producing concrete results in diversifying the national economy.

"In the first five months of 2023, non-oil exports amounted to more than 16% of gross domestic product. A recent example of Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting international investment partnership was the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku last month. The forum was attended by more than 700 business entities and representatives strengthening regional synergy. It provided an open platform for dialogue between the government, investors, and business leaders. The forum resulted in the signing of 23 commercial and investment documents with a total project value of $10.8 billion," Huseyn Huseynov noted.

Ayhan Melikzade

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