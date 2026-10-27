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Khamenei names conditions for ending the war with Iran

1news Staff15:53 - Today
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Khamenei names conditions for ending the war with Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stated the need to secure the fulfillment of the conditions put forward by the country's leadership in order to end the military conflict and emerge from a state of "neither war nor peace."

According to a statement on the Supreme Leader's website following his meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaee, Khamenei emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the "axis of resistance."

Other topics of the meeting included the protection of national and regional security, the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and the strengthening of bilateral relations with neighboring countries.

For his part, Rezaee presented the Supreme Leader with a report on the situation in the country.

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