ANAS scientists appeal to Pezeshkian

A group of scientists from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) have sent an official appeal to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The appeal emphasizes that the conversations in the Azerbaijani language that the Iranian leader holds during meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as during visits to Baku, Shusha, and Khankendi, serve to strengthen mutual trust and interstate relations. The ANAS scientists called on the president of Iran to take state measures to implement the lawful rights of the country's multimillion-strong Azerbaijani population.

"The indigenous Azerbaijani population of Iran aspires to receive education in their native language in secondary and higher schools, as well as to develop a national press and literature. However, their lawful rights in this area have still not been realized, which causes well-founded concern. In the modern world, very few peoples remain deprived of the opportunity to read and write in their native language. The rights of the Azerbaijanis of Iran to education in their native language must be ensured," the document notes.

The appeal emphasizes the need to open schools with instruction in the Azerbaijani language, as well as to issue permits for the printing of newspapers, magazines, and scientific and fiction literature. The scientists recalled that respect for the native language and culture of peoples is an important historical task of the head of state and is in line with the principles of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In conclusion, the authors of the letter expressed their readiness to provide schools with Azerbaijani-language instruction, free of charge, with the necessary volume of textbooks, dictionaries, encyclopedias, and fiction, as well as to send qualified specialists for free teaching on the basis of interstate agreements.