Following Ramiz Mehtiyev: his former aide sentenced to 6 years in prison

A verdict has been handed down against Eldar Amirov, former aide to the ex-head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehtiyev, who was found guilty of such especially grave crimes as treason and actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.

As Qafqazinfo reports, the Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced E. Amirov to 6 years of imprisonment.

Found guilty of participating in an attempted coup d'état, Amirov will serve his sentence in a general-regime correctional facility.

Let us note that Eldar Amirov was brought into the investigation by the SSS in the criminal case of the former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehtiyev.

Recall that the court proceedings in R. Mehtiyev's case concluded yesterday. Ramiz Enver oglu Mehtiyev was found guilty of committing crimes under Articles 193-1.3.2 (Legalization (laundering) of monetary funds or other property acquired by criminal means, on a large scale), 274 (Treason), 278.1 (Violent seizure of power or violent retention of power, violent change of the constitutional order of the state) and 311.3.3 (Taking a bribe (passive corruption) committed on a large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment.

Taking into account his age, state of health and the illnesses he has, it was decided, in accordance with Article 70 of the Criminal Code, to apply the punishment in the form of imprisonment conditionally.

By the same verdict, it was decided to submit a proposal for consideration of the issue of stripping Ramiz Mehtiyev of his state awards. In addition, according to the verdict, his property is subject to special confiscation with transfer to state revenue.