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Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

1news Staff11:48 - Today
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Azerbaijan to update all old buses next year

In Azerbaijan, all old buses are planned to be replaced with new ones in 2027.

As Report informs, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue being held in Baku.

According to him, about 2,600 buses currently operate in Baku.

"Over the past three years, the number of buses has increased from 1,700 to 2,600 — an increase of 900 units. All the additional buses are environmentally friendly transport, as they run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric power. In the coming years, we aim to fully complete this transition. It is expected that by the end of this year, about 500 such buses will be put into operation," he emphasized.

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