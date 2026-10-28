 This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5% | 1news.az
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This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

1news Staff12:40 - Today
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This bank offers loans at a minimum of 8.5%

During the autumn season, Expressbank offers cash consumer loans at a minimum annual rate of 8.5% for financing wedding, renovation, and travel expenses, as well as for realizing financial plans.

According to the terms of the campaign, customers can obtain cash loans of up to 100,000 manats for a period of up to 59 months, with a commission starting from 0%.

The advantages of the offer do not end there!

It is possible to obtain a cash loan from Expressbank now and start paying the principal amount 2 months later.

Click for more detailed information about the loan terms and application procedures.

Expressbank operates with a total of 18 branches, located in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Shirvan, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Lankaran. You can familiarize yourself with the Bank's products and services on the www.expressbank.az website, through the 132 Information Center, or via the Bank's official accounts on the “Instagram”, “Facebook”, “LinkedIN”, and “Telegram” social media platforms.

“Expressbank” OJSC operates on the basis of license No. 119 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1992. Address: Baku city, Y.V. Chamanzaminli str., 134C.

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