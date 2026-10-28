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Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy14:30 - Today
Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

Azerbaijan will take part in the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in May 2027 in the Bulgarian city of Burgas.

As 1news.az reports, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has published the list of broadcasters that have confirmed their participation in the contest. Azerbaijan is represented on the list by Ictimai TV.

In all, 36 EBU member broadcasters plan to take part in Eurovision 2027, representing European countries as well as Australia and Canada.

The contest will be held at Arena Burgas and will include two semifinals and a grand final, on May 11, 13 and 15 respectively. The organizer will be Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The participants also include Armenia, Georgia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and other countries.

Canada will take part in the contest for the first time after receiving full EBU membership in July 2026. North Macedonia will return to Eurovision after a four-year break.

Spain and Slovenia have not yet made a final decision on taking part in the 2027 contest. The EBU has given the broadcasters extra time to confirm, until December.

The draw that will allocate the participants to the semifinals will take place in Burgas in January 2027.

Read more on the topic:

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