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Azerbaijan to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

1news Staff18:21 - Today
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Azerbaijan to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

Azerbaijan will host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, which will take place in 2027.

As the State Tourism Agency told AZERTAC, it is planned to be held in June of next year in Gabala.

Holding this international event is important in terms of promoting Azerbaijan's rich gastronomic heritage at the international level and developing gastronomy tourism. Within the framework of the forum, Azerbaijan's national cuisine, traditional gastronomic heritage, and local products will be presented to international specialists in the field of tourism and gastronomy.

The World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, held since 2015 under the organization of UN Tourism, brings together specialists, academics, producers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of government agencies working in the field of tourism and gastronomy.

The main goal of the forum is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of gastronomy tourism, to identify successful practices, and to strengthen the role of gastronomy tourism in the development of destinations. The forum serves as an international platform for discussing issues of preserving local gastronomic traditions and cultural heritage, promoting local products, as well as supporting economic development through tourism.

Organizing the event in Azerbaijan will contribute to presenting the country's gastronomic potential to an international audience, expanding cooperation opportunities in the investment and educational areas in the field of tourism, as well as developing business ties with representatives of the international tourism industry.

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