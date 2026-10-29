Media: Gurban Gurbanov may take charge of Fenerbahçe

Karabakh head coach Gurban Gurbanov is among the potential candidates for the post of manager of the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe.

As Oxu.Az reports, Turkish journalist and commentator Serdar Ali Çelikler named the possible candidates following Ismail Kartal's departure from the Istanbul club.

According to him, in addition to Gurban Gurbanov, the list includes Vincenzo Montella, Bülent Uygun, Abdullah Avcı and Volkan Demirel.

It should be noted that after Ismail Kartal's departure, Fenerbahçe temporarily appointed Dirk Kuyt as head of the first team.