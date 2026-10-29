Azerbaijan sends another shipment of energy equipment to Ukraine - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another batch of humanitarian aid with energy equipment worth a total of more than $1.47 million.

According to a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, the shipment includes nine power transformers, 186 kilometers of electric cable, and other critically important equipment needed to restore the country's energy system.

To date, 159 humanitarian shipments from Azerbaijan with equipment weighing a total of more than 2,432.4 tons have arrived through the hubs of Ukraine's Ministry of Energy.

Previous deliveries included power transformers, transformer substations, generators, electric cable, and other equipment necessary for the functioning of energy infrastructure.

It should be recalled that the dispatch of the aid was arranged by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated September 21, 2026. Earlier, Azerbaijan had also sent Ukraine humanitarian aid in the field of power supply.