Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to King Felipe VI of Spain over the tragic railway accident in the province of Toledo.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The head of state noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of a large number of people as a result of the collision of passenger trains.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep condolences to King Felipe VI, to the families and loved ones of those who died, as well as to the entire Spanish people, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.