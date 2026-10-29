 Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain

1news Staff17:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to King Felipe VI of Spain over the tragic railway accident in the province of Toledo.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The head of state noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of a large number of people as a result of the collision of passenger trains.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep condolences to King Felipe VI, to the families and loved ones of those who died, as well as to the entire Spanish people, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Share:
769

In focus

Politics

Ilham Aliyev will not travel to Turkey for the OTS summit

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

Three people held accountable over attack on media employees

Opinion

Uncomfortable questions: will Turkey respond to the Palestinian step toward the Greeks?

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkey on Republic Day - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of Republic Day of Turkey - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dutch foreign minister - PHOTO

Latest news

Azerbaijani judokas win two golds at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament

Today, 19:30

NATO evaluation concludes in Baku

Today, 19:15

Another humanitarian aid shipment from Azerbaijan delivered to Ukraine - PHOTO

Today, 18:25

One of the "Fairy Chimneys" collapsed in Cappadocia, leaving people dead

Today, 17:50

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the King of Spain

Today, 17:35

Naval drones attack container ship off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 17:10

Three people held accountable over attack on media employees

Today, 16:50

Uncomfortable questions: will Turkey respond to the Palestinian step toward the Greeks?

Today, 16:30

Azerbaijani actor Eldar Iskandarov presents award to Julianne Moore at international film festival - VIDEO

Today, 16:25

Ilham Aliyev will not travel to Turkey for the OTS summit

Today, 16:10

Pashinyan intends to secure peace with Azerbaijan for 400 years and more

Today, 16:02

Ali Asadov is on a working visit to Georgia - UPDATED

Today, 15:48

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Today, 15:37

PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International sign agreement for JW Marriott Branded Residences in Tashkent - PHOTO

Today, 15:28

Macron links protests in France to Iran - VIDEO

Today, 15:23

Costa announces the start of the selection of a new ECB head

Today, 15:17

Has Pashinyan changed his mind about holding snap elections?

Today, 15:15

Azerbaijan sends another shipment of energy equipment to Ukraine - PHOTO

Today, 15:10

The CBA forecasts an average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026

Today, 15:00

66 billion manats a year: CBA head explains the need for restrictions on card transactions

Today, 14:55
All news