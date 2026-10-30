Houthis announce six military operations in Saudi Arabia

Houthi movement spokesman Yahya Saree announced the conduct of six military operations on the territory of Saudi Arabia.

As 1news.az reports, he wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the targets of the attacks were oil refineries in Ras Tanura and Rabigh, Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq in the east of the country, as well as the airports of Riyadh and Dammam. As a result of the attacks, air traffic at the airports was suspended.

In addition, a command post of Saudi forces in Najran was struck. According to the Houthi spokesman, there are dead and wounded there.