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Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law on free legal aid

Jamala Sujadinova14:50 - Today
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Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law on free legal aid

Azerbaijan has drafted a bill "On Free Legal Aid," which provides for the introduction of additional obligations for lawyers providing such assistance.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Trend, the document has been submitted for discussion in the first reading at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

The main goal of the bill is to ensure the protection of the rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests of citizens, as well as to provide quality legal assistance to the categories of persons entitled to it. In addition, the document establishes the legal, organizational, and economic foundations of the free legal aid system.

According to the draft, such assistance will be provided in two forms: primary and professional.

Primary legal assistance will include explaining to citizens their rights and obligations, informing them about judicial and extrajudicial mechanisms for protecting their interests, as well as helping to prepare applications, complaints, and other necessary documents. It will also include other types of legal assistance that do not fall under professional assistance

Professional legal assistance, in turn, will provide for the defense of suspects and accused persons in criminal cases, representation of the interests of victims and private prosecutors, as well as the provision of legal support to certain categories of citizens.

In particular, this concerns victims of human trafficking, children who have suffered from sexual exploitation or violence, persons subjected to domestic violence, and citizens detained under administrative procedures.

In addition, the draft provides for legal defense and representation in cases of administrative offenses, support in civil and administrative disputes in courts, as well as representation of the interests of applicants who appeal to the Constitutional Court and other state bodies in connection with an alleged violation of their rights and freedoms.

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