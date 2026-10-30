Ushakov: The dates of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi may be announced as early as this week

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov did not rule out that the dates of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi may be announced as early as this week.

"Maybe I will say even earlier," Ushakov said in an interview with the Vesti information service, answering a question about whether the dates could be announced next week.

"We have begun the process of discussing with the Americans possible dates for holding trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi," the Kremlin representative noted.

"We are discussing the dates. These will be November dates, we have already begun discussing them specifically," he added.

Source: Interfax