In Ganja, a repairman robbed the house where he was working - VIDEO

A man who stole gold jewelry has been detained in Ganja.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that gold jewelry worth 18,000 manats was stolen from one of the apartments located in the city. As a result of measures carried out by the police, Ch. Najafov, who had been working in that apartment as a repairman, was identified and detained as the person who committed the crime.

It became known that the gold jewelry he had stolen was sold.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.