 In Masazir, a young man survived a fall from the fourth floor - VIDEO | 1news.az
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In Masazir, a young man survived a fall from the fourth floor - VIDEO

1news Staff12:30 - Today
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In Masazir, a young man survived a fall from the fourth floor - VIDEO

In the village of Masazir in the Absheron district, a 25-year-old young man fell from the height of the fourth floor.

As 1news.az reports, a signal about the incident in the residential area was received on the "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Rescuers who arrived at the scene established that the victim — a citizen born in 2001 — fell out of the window or balcony of an apartment on the fourth floor, but his fall was cushioned by an annex at the level of the second floor.

The young man survived, but due to the injuries of varying severity he sustained and the height of the structure, he found himself stranded on the roof of the annex.

MES personnel, using special rescue equipment, carefully lowered the victim to the ground and handed him over to the ambulance crew waiting below. An investigation into the incident is underway.

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