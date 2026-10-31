 In Barda, a 17-year-old without a license crashed a VAZ into a pole - PHOTO | 1news.az
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In Barda, a 17-year-old without a license crashed a VAZ into a pole - PHOTO

1news Staff15:30 - Today
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In Barda, a 17-year-old without a license crashed a VAZ into a pole - PHOTO

In Barda, a car speeding at high velocity rammed into an electric power line support.

As "Qafqazinfo" reports, the incident occurred on the territory of settlement No. 588.

A 17-year-old local resident, Shirin Safarzade, behind the wheel of a VAZ-21011, lost control, after which the car crashed into an electric pole at full speed.

As a result of the accident, the young man sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. In serious condition, he was urgently hospitalized at the Barda Medical Diagnostic Center.

Notably, the person responsible for the accident had no right to get behind the wheel, since he had not yet reached the age of majority. An investigation is underway into the incident.

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