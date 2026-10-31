 Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

1news Staff17:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Istanbul, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was stated on the Ukrainian leader's official Telegram channel.

It is specified that during the meeting the parties will discuss the issue of shipping security in the Black Sea and the conflict in Ukraine. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also planned.

According to Turkish media, Zelensky was invited to Istanbul personally by Erdogan.

Share:
486

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Society

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Politics

Syria may join the Mecca defense alliance

Vučić may be elected chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party

Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku seeks to create a sustainable security architecture in the South Caucasus

The president of Mongolia will visit Belarus for the first time

Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

Latest news

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

Today, 17:40

Syria may join the Mecca defense alliance

Today, 17:22

Vučić may be elected chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party

Today, 17:05

Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Today, 17:00

Car falls into a ravine in Goygol, one person injured

Today, 16:50

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Today, 16:35

Mojtaba Khamenei ordered to ensure an immediate response to any threats to Iran

Today, 16:34

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent

Today, 16:12

In Sheki, an official hit the municipality chairman on the head with a bottle

Today, 15:55

Ecuador elected host country of the COP18 conference

Today, 15:40

In Barda, a 17-year-old without a license crashed a VAZ into a pole - PHOTO

Today, 15:30

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Today, 15:23

Fars: a drone attacked two boats near Qeshm Island in Iran

Today, 15:20

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Gianni Infantino: The U-15 World Cup in Baku is FIFA's most successful project in 120 years

Today, 15:00

In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

Today, 14:48

In India, a man attacked schoolgirls with a chainsaw, two girls injured

Today, 14:35

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Today, 13:55

In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover

Today, 13:40

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:33
All news