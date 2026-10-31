Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Istanbul, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was stated on the Ukrainian leader's official Telegram channel.



It is specified that during the meeting the parties will discuss the issue of shipping security in the Black Sea and the conflict in Ukraine. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also planned.

According to Turkish media, Zelensky was invited to Istanbul personally by Erdogan.