In Sumgayit, a schoolgirl was beaten in the street by her boyfriend

A schoolgirl was beaten in the street in the territory of the 9th microdistrict of the city of Sumgayit.

As lent.az reports, 18-year-old Samir Musayev (the names are fictitious — ed.) struck 15-year-old Mahira Baghirova, with whom he was in a romantic relationship, on the head with his fist. From the blow, the minor fell to the ground, sustaining bodily injuries, and emergency medical workers were called to the scene.

In connection with this fact, S. Musayev was detained, and a criminal case was opened against him.

According to the information, the incident occurred out of jealousy. The accused stated in his testimony that he had reconciled with the victim and compensated for the damage caused. Mahira, who is studying in the 9th grade of one of the secondary schools, also stated that she has no complaints or claims against Samir.

By decision of the court, the criminal case was terminated, and S. Musayev was released from liability.