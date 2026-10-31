Honored worker of physical culture and sports passes away

An Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan has died in Naftalan.

As 1news.az reports, Fazil Aliyev, the former director of the Naftalan Children and Youth Sports School, has passed away.

It should be noted that Fazil Tofig oglu Aliyev headed the Naftalan Children and Youth Sports School from 1993 to 2016, and from 2016 to 2022 he worked there as a coach-instructor.

For his services in the field of sports and his many years of fruitful work, by decision No. S-01 of the Ministry of Youth and Sports dated March 5, 2021, he was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan."