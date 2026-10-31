Volker Türk reports the death of a UN staff member held captive by the Houthis

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has reported the death of Mohammad al-Shami, a staff member of the UN Human Rights Office in Yemen, who had been held captive by the Houthis of the "Ansar Allah" movement since June 6, 2024.

As 1news.az reports, this follows from his statement on the social network X.

"I am shocked by the death of Mohammad al-Shami, a Yemeni colleague who was arbitrarily detained by the Houthis for many years. I call for an immediate investigation into his death. Mohammad's family deserves to know the truth," he wrote.

A statement on the UN website says that al-Shami died more than a month ago, but his family was informed of this only recently.

The world organization expressed extreme concern about the safety and well-being of other detained UN staff members, calling on the Houthis to ensure their safety, humane treatment, access to necessary medical care, and the opportunity to contact their families and colleagues.