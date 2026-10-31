Man carrying a toy weapon detained in Lankaran - VIDEO

The identity of the man posing as a law enforcement officer in Lankaran has been established.

As 1news.az reports, as a result of operational measures carried out by police officers, S. Dadashzade was detained.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the object the man was carrying, which outwardly resembled a weapon, turned out to be a toy. In addition, it was established that he had never worked in any law enforcement agency.

Measures provided for by law are being taken against the detainee.