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Several people injured in shooting at stadium in the U.S.

1news Staff09:47 - Today
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Several people injured in shooting at stadium in the U.S.

In the American city of Birmingham (Alabama), a shooting occurred on the grounds of Legion Field stadium, injuring several people.

As 1news.az reports citing the ABC News television channel, the incident took place on the evening of October 31, several hours after the end of an American football game.

According to preliminary data, the shooting occurred at around 7:50 p.m. local time (4:50 a.m. on November 1 Baku time).

The exact number of those injured has not yet been specified.

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