Voting has begun in Bulgaria in the second round of the presidential election.

As 1news.az reports, at 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time), more than 12,000 polling stations opened across the country, where 6.6 million voters can cast their ballots.

Additional polling stations for Bulgarian citizens who permanently reside abroad or are on tourist trips will be opened in 60 countries around the world. Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov are vying for the post of head of state, while Kiril Valchev and Georgi Kandev are the candidates for vice president.

The first unofficial results of the vote will be known at 20:00, when the polling stations close. The official results will be announced no later than November 4.

The president of Bulgaria is elected by popular vote for five years and cannot hold this post for more than two consecutive terms. A vice president is elected at the same time as the president. In total, 27 people took part in the race for the post of head of state in 2026.