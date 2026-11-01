 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

1news Staff10:30 - Today
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day.

As 1news.az reports, the relevant post was published on the X account of the foreign policy agency.

"We sincerely congratulate the people and the government of Algeria on the occasion of Algeria's National Day!" the post says.

Note that on November 1, 1954, the National Liberation Front launched an armed struggle against French colonial rule, which marked the beginning of the Algerian War of Independence.

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