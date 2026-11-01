Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

An APA TV employee was attacked while covering a fire that broke out at a lumber market in Baku's Nizami district.

As 1news.az reports citing APA, on the night of November 1, APA TV correspondent Sanan Bahramli, who had been sent to the scene, was subjected to violence.

According to the information, the journalist, who was performing his professional duties, was attacked by a man who introduced himself as a security guard.

It is noted that the man, who initially refused to give his name, inflicted injuries on S. Bahramli, insulted him with crude obscene language, and damaged technical equipment belonging to APA TV. It was subsequently established that the person who attacked the journalist was Heydar Sardarov.

Thanks to the intervention of police officers who were at the scene, H. Sardarov was removed from the area.

Police have taken preliminary testimony from S. Bahramli in connection with the incident.