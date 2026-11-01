IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Tehran has submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) evidence of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's ports and maritime infrastructure.

1news.az reports this citing the Iranian agency IRNA.

"Iran has presented the IMO with documents and photographic evidence of U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's ports, civilian vessels and maritime infrastructure, warning that the damage inflicted creates serious risks for maritime security along the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman," the report says.

The report includes data on the consequences of the strikes beginning on February 28, 2026.