Expressbank has planted 300 trees in Barda - PHOTO

Expressbank has carried out another tree-planting campaign within the framework of the corporate social responsibility project “Care for Nature – Legacy for the Future.”

A total of 300 trees suited to the climate conditions were planted during the campaign, which was held with the support of the Barda District Executive Authority in the roadside areas of the district's Aliyanli and Shirvanli villages. A team consisting of employees of Expressbank's Head Office and Barda branch took an active part in the initiative.

The tree-planting campaign is aimed at protecting the environment, increasing green areas, and promoting the principles of environmental responsibility.

Expressbank stated that, remaining committed to the principles of social responsibility, it plans to continue its initiatives serving the protection of nature and the formation of a greener environment in the future as well.

Expressbank operates with a total of 18 branches, located in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Shirvan, Gusar, Khachmaz and Lankaran. You can learn about the Bank's products and services on the website www.expressbank.az , from the 132 Information Center, or from the Bank's official accounts on the “Instagram”, “Facebook”, “LinkedIN” and “Telegram” social media platforms.

“Expressbank” OJSC operates on the basis of license No. 119 issued by the CBAR on December 30, 1992. Address: Baku city, Y.V. Chamanzaminli str., 134C.