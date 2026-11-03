 President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the newly elected president of Bulgaria | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the newly elected president of Bulgaria

1news Staff18:30 - Today
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President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the newly elected president of Bulgaria

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova.

The letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The letter reads:

"Dear Madam President,

I extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your election to the post of President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The current level of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian interstate relations, based on good traditions and developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, is gratifying.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties between our two countries and to successfully continue our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your high state activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Bulgaria."

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