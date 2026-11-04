 Saudi Arabia hands over 46.5 tons of sacrificial meat to Azerbaijan for families in need - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Saudi Arabia hands over 46.5 tons of sacrificial meat to Azerbaijan for families in need - PHOTO

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Saudi Arabia hands over 46.5 tons of sacrificial meat to Azerbaijan for families in need - PHOTO

The distribution of 46.5 tons of sacrificial meat allocated by Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan will cover 7,000 families.

This was stated on Wednesday in an interview with journalists by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili as part of the meat distribution ceremony at the "Kurdakhany" New Residential Complex, Trend's correspondent reports.

The ambassador said that the sacrificial meat obtained from 5,000 animal carcasses is being distributed with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

"I am very glad to take part in this event and in the distribution of the sacrificial meat allocated to Azerbaijan. The ministry is one of the agencies directly caring for citizens in need, and it has the relevant database. Therefore, the distribution was entrusted to the ministry, and every year it is carried out in accordance with the procedure established by it," he noted.

Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili emphasized that this gift from Saudi Arabia is evidence of the close ties between the peoples of the two countries and of Islamic brotherhood.

According to him, the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince pay special attention to meeting the needs of Muslims in various countries of the world.

The ambassador also said that the venue of the ceremony was chosen by the ministry, and the sacrificial meat is being distributed among the families of martyrs, veterans, and members of their families. He thanked the ministry for organizing the event and for assisting in the distribution of the meat.

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