 By 2031, the oil price built into the budget is projected at 65 dollars | 1news.az
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By 2031, the oil price built into the budget is projected at 65 dollars

1news Staff11:27 - Today
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By 2031, the oil price built into the budget is projected at 65 dollars

In 2030, the fiscal break-even price of a barrel of oil is expected to be 65 dollars.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the package of documents on the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027, submitted for discussion to the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The document notes that this indicator is significantly lower than the current level of 85 dollars.

It is reported that, despite the high volatility of price forecasts, the probability of oil falling below 65 dollars in the medium term is low.

It is also emphasized that, thanks to the reduction of transfers from the State Oil Fund, the Fund's assets will be preserved in the medium term even under unfavorable oil prices.

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