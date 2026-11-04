Azerbaijan to increase childcare allowance for children under three

In Azerbaijan, the monthly allowance for the care of a child under three years of age will be increased to 100 manats.

The amount of the monthly payment for the care of a child under the age of three in Azerbaijan is planned to be raised from 37.58 to 100 manats.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, the corresponding change is provided for in the draft state budget for 2027.

Thus, the amount of the allowance will increase by 62.42 manats.