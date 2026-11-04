 Azerbaijan to allocate 522.6 million manats to food security | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan to allocate 522.6 million manats to food security

1news Staff12:00 - Today
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Azerbaijan to allocate 522.6 million manats to food security

In 2027, about 38% of the state budget funds allocated to agriculture in Azerbaijan, or 522.6 million manats, is planned to be directed toward ensuring food security.

As Report informs, this is reflected in the draft budget package for 2027.

According to the document, the envisaged volume of financing exceeds the 2026 figure by approximately 2%.

A number of subsidies for farmers will be financed from the funds allocated to measures in the field of food security. In particular, a sowing subsidy will be provided for each hectare of cultivated area to partially compensate for the costs of purchasing agricultural production inputs.

In order to improve the breed composition of the local livestock population and increase the number of animals with high genetic potential, subsidies are envisaged for each healthy calf and buffalo calf obtained through artificial insemination or embryo transfer.

To partially compensate for the costs of keeping and feeding farm animals, as well as organizing breeding work, subsidies will be provided for each animal, including for each bee colony. Payments are also envisaged taking into account the volume of products or raw materials of animal origin produced in the country and handed over to procurers.

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