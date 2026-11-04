Zelensky awards Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated on the official website of the president of Ukraine.

The award was conferred for a significant contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as active human rights and charitable work aimed at saving Ukrainian children and citizens.

As a reminder, Melania was able to help achieve agreements on a period of silence in Oleshky, Kherson region, thanks to which the bodies of the dead — civilians and military personnel — were removed from the Oleshky hospital and morgue, and more than 800 people were evacuated.