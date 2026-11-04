Expenditures of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund in 2027 will amount to about 3 billion manats in 2027

Expenditures of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHI) for 2027 are projected at 2 billion 980.2 million, which is 13.7% more compared with the current year.

Report informs about this with reference to the draft 2027 budget package.

The document is being discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Note that next year 1.1 billion manats, or 2.6% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures, will fall to the share of transfers to the MHI Fund (+22.2% from the 2026 figure).