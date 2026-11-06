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A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Faiqa Mammadova15:10 - Today
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A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

It is proposed to change the rules exempting certain real estate transactions from the state fee.

As 1news.az reports, under the draft amendments to the law "On State Duty," provision is made for charging a fee for the state registration of property on the basis of documents issued before July 6, 2006, as well as for the issuance of extracts and technical documents.

At present, these operations, as well as cases of a change of address for reasons beyond the control of the property owner and the correction of technical errors by the registering authority, are exempt from the fee.

The proposed wording provides for the abolition of this exemption.

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