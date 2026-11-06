Shocking details of mass murder revealed in Turkey

Details are emerging about the mass murder in Turkey's Afyonkarahisar province, which left 8 people dead, including three women.

According to the initial testimony of Arif Sefa Ozdemir, who was detained in Eskisehir, the first 3 victims were killed over a financial dispute involving a debt for a combine harvester, and another 5 people were killed in order to steal their cars during his escape.

According to the investigation, last year Ozdemir bought a combine harvester from a certain Ahmet Uzel for 40 thousand euros and worked with it in the Manisa and Izmir regions. However, the machine unexpectedly caught fire right in the field and burned to the ground, which became the reason for serious disagreements between the men.

On the eve of the tragedy, Uzel demanded the remaining 11 thousand euros of the debt. Ozdemir, however, claimed that he owed only 4 thousand euros and would return the money in the near future. The argument quickly escalated into a personal conflict with mutual insults and threats.

On the day of the incident, Ozdemir lured Uzel to Afyonkarahisar under the pretext of settling the debt. Uzel arrived at the meeting accompanied by Bekir and Noman Toprak. On the way out of the village of Ayazini, a quarrel broke out between them, during which Ozdemir opened fire with a pump-action shotgun, killing all three.

After the massacre, the perpetrator tried to flee the crime scene. The investigation believes that he killed the other five people, and seriously wounded one more, already in the process of his escape — the attacker deliberately shot people in order to take their cars.

The suspect was soon caught by law enforcement officers in Eskisehir. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: AHaber