Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Azerbaijan is considering granting employees the right to independently determine the bank account to which their wages will be transferred.

As 1news.az reports, citing Qafqazinfo, this was stated by the head of the State Labor Inspection Service Veli Guliyev at a meeting of a committee of the Milli Majlis.

According to him, under the proposed mechanism, information about employees and the payments accrued to them will be transmitted to the electronic system of the Cabinet of Ministers. It is expected that this will make the wage payment process more transparent and ensure the timely transfer of funds to employees.

In addition, the new system will help identify cases of delayed payments, reduce informal employment, and lessen the administrative burden on employers.