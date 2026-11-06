Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

The detention of three Azerbaijani citizens arrested in connection with the shipwreck off the coast of the city of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has again been extended by seven days.

Orkhan Hasanoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijani-Cypriot Friendship Society, told Report about this.

The next court hearing will take place on November 13.

As a reminder, on August 30, a vessel was wrecked off the coast of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus, and 239 people were rescued. The death toll has reached 26. Nine people have been detained in connection with the incident, three of them Azerbaijani citizens.