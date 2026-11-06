Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

It is proposed to exempt the minimum wage from income tax.

As 1news.az reports citing Oxu.az, this was stated by Member of Parliament Vugar Bayramov during the discussion of a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code and a number of laws, which was submitted for discussion today at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He noted that, given that in most states the minimum wage is exempt from income tax, applying a similar practice in Azerbaijan is also appropriate:

«Exempting citizens receiving the minimum wage in both the public and private sectors from income tax is also appropriate from the standpoint of social protection.

At the same time, the amount exempt from taxes in both sectors could be set at the level of 400 manats.

Since the salaries of these citizens are not high, taxing their wages is undesirable. In this regard, we propose exempting citizens receiving the minimum wage in both the public and private sectors from income tax».