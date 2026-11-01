Media: Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas may move to Fenerbahce

Istanbul's Fenerbahce is considering the candidacy of Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of Azerbaijan's Sabah, for the post of the team's new manager.

As 1news.az reports citing the Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, contacts with the 49-year-old Lithuanian specialist, whose team made its debut in the Champions League this season, have significantly intensified.

The parties are holding intensive talks in order to complete the deal in the coming days. The details of a three-year agreement running until 2029 are currently being discussed.

The Turkish giant was left without a head coach following the resignation of Ismail Kartal. The specialist left his post just four months after his appointment, averaging 1.78 points with the team over 18 matches. If the transfer of Dambrauskas falls through, the main alternative candidate for the post of manager of the "yellow canaries" will remain Dutch specialist Dirk Kuyt, who is currently serving as interim head coach.