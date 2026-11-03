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UEFA Champions League: Round IV kicks off with nine matches

1news Staff09:35 - Today
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UEFA Champions League: Round IV kicks off with nine matches

Today, November 3, the fourth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League kicks off.

On the first game day, fans can expect as many as nine intriguing clashes.

The main attention of Turkish fans is focused on Istanbul, where Galatasaray will host Germany's Stuttgart on its home ground.

Meanwhile, the European competition rivals of Azerbaijan's Sabah will play their matches on the European stage: Catalonia's Barcelona will face England's Aston Villa in Spain, while Villarreal will take on France's PSG.

Match schedule (November 3)
At 21:45:

  • Shakhtar (Ukraine) — Sporting (Portugal)
  • Galatasaray (Turkey) — Stuttgart (Germany)

At 00:00:

  • Barcelona (Spain) — Aston Villa (England)
  • Atletico (Spain) — Bayern (Germany)
  • Manchester United (England) — Roma (Italy)
  • Feyenoord (Netherlands) — Inter (Italy)
  • Bodø/Glimt (Norway) — Lille (France)
  • Villarreal (Spain) — PSG (France)
  • LASK (Austria) — Slovan (Slovakia)

The remaining matches of Round IV of the Champions League will take place tomorrow, November 4.

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