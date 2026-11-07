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Speed limits reduced on key highways in Baku due to bad weather

1news Staff12:10 - Today
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Speed limits reduced on key highways in Baku due to bad weather

Due to rainy weather, speed restrictions have been introduced on a number of the capital's main roads, the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The permitted speed has been reduced by 40 km/h on the Zykh Circle - Airport highway, as well as by 20 km/h in all lanes on the Heydar Aliyev Avenue - Mardakan - Zagulba highway.

ITMC staff made the corresponding changes to the readings on the electronic information boards and activated the "Slippery Road" warning sign. The agency urges drivers to strictly observe the established speed limits and to take weather conditions into account.

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