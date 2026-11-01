Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow, at times it will be overcast, mostly without precipitation.

As 1news.az reports, this is stated in the weather forecast for November 2 from the National Hydrometeorology Service.

At night, drizzle is possible in the suburbs of the capital, and a northwest wind is expected.

The air temperature will be 13-16 degrees above zero at night and 18-20 degrees during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, weather without precipitation is generally expected, however, during the day rain is possible in some places, with local downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in some areas, and snow in the high mountains; an easterly wind is forecast.

The air temperature will be 11-16 degrees above zero at night and 18-22 degrees during the day, while in the mountains it will be 5-10 degrees at night and 12-17 degrees above zero during the day.