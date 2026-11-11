 Three people killed as car plows into pedestrians in the U.S. | 1news.az
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Three people killed as car plows into pedestrians in the U.S.

1news Staff08:55 - Today
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Three people killed as car plows into pedestrians in the U.S.

Three people were killed and at least three more were seriously injured after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

This was reported by the ABC7 television channel, citing the city's fire department.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, at around 5:55 p.m. local time on Lankershim Boulevard, next to a subway station. According to firefighters, the car struck several pedestrians. Three of the injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and three more were killed.

The circumstances of the accident and the condition of the driver have not yet been specified. Police are continuing the investigation, and the surrounding streets have been closed off.

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