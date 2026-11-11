Congressmen reject attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against Hegseth

The U.S. House of Representatives, during a procedural vote, rejected an attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The session was broadcast on the website of the legislature's lower chamber.

The decision to refer the initiative to the relevant committee was supported by 211 congressmen, with 204 against.

Until the end of the year, both chambers of Congress are controlled by the Republicans. Referring the resolution on Hegseth's impeachment to the relevant committee, where his fellow party members hold the majority, means that the initiative has effectively been blocked. Republicans on the committee will not allow the document to be approved before the end of the current Congress.

Earlier, House member Thomas Massie (a Republican from Kentucky) submitted for his colleagues' consideration an initiative providing for the start of impeachment proceedings against the head of the Pentagon. Hegseth himself, at a press conference, called the lawmakers' attempt to secure his resignation a farce.

Many Democratic congressmen and some Republicans are expressing extreme dissatisfaction with the actions of the head of the Pentagon with regard to the conflict between the United States and Iran. The Democrats won the midterm congressional elections on November 3. The next, 120th Congress, which will be formed following the elections, will begin work on January 3, 2027. The Democrats will hold the majority in both chambers, and they will have to submit the resolution on Hegseth's impeachment anew.