Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Turkey on a working visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Turkey on a working visit.

The head of the Armenian government announced this on his Telegram channel.

In Antalya, Pashinyan will take part in the leaders' summit organized within the framework of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Bilateral meetings between the Armenian prime minister and foreign partners are also planned during the visit.

Note that Pashinyan arrived in Turkey after a working visit to France, where he took part in the Paris Peace Forum.