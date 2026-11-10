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Yandex lost some Cloud customer data after strikes

1news Staff18:05 - Today
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Yandex lost some Cloud customer data after strikes

Yandex has irretrievably lost nearly 3% of Yandex Cloud customers' data after drone strikes on data centers, ASTRA writes.

Yandex Cloud will not be able to restore 2.84% of customer data, the company said. The reason lies in "critical equipment damage" and in the fact that these customers had no backup copies on the platform. Engineers have restored access to the remaining 97.16% of the data. Customers who used backup copying lost nothing. It will now be enabled by default for all new virtual machines; previously this had to be done manually.

Ukrainian drones attacked three Yandex data centers over four nights: in Sasovo in the Ryazan region on the night of October 8, in Kaluga on the night of October 9, and in Vladimir on the night of October 11. After the attacks, some of the company's services, including Mail, stopped working, and the data center in Vladimir, according to Forbes, came to a complete halt. Immediately after the second attack, Yandex added a clause to its user agreement under which it is not liable to customers for outages caused by drone strikes, military action, and shelling.

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